Reports of explosion on London Underground

There are reports of an explosion on a London Underground train and it’s understood some people have been injured.

Witnesses say they saw a flash and heard a blast – emergency crews are now dealing with the incident at Parsons Green station in west London.

Pictures have been posted online, showing a burning plastic container in a carriage.

Several people have been hurt – with reports of some commuters suffering facial burns and others being injured in the rush to get out.

Ambulance crews have sent a hazardous area response team to the incident.