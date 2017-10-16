Reporting on Storm Ophelia, Part 2 – October 16th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Jerry spoke to the ESB, the Gardaí as well as heard about a marvellous community response to help the more vulnerable. Also a heating question is posed by a listener concerned by power outages. Separately, you’ll hear from Mike O’Halloran about the County Senior Hurling Final replay.

