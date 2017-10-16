Reporting on Storm Ophelia, Part 2 – October 16th, 2017

Jerry spoke to the ESB, the Gardaí as well as heard about a marvellous community response to help the more vulnerable. Also a heating question is posed by a listener concerned by power outages. Separately, you’ll hear from Mike O’Halloran about the County Senior Hurling Final replay.
Kerry ETB, IT Tralee, Kerry Airport & Killarney National Park announcements
In line with the announcement by the Department of Education and Skills, Kerry ETB has confirmed that all its schools and centres will remain...
HSE issues advice on nebuliser use in event of power outage
The Health Service Executive says that essential services are being maintained. Earlier, it stated that routine and non-urgent appointments had been cancelled. The HSE has received...
11,000 customers remain without power in Kerry, parts of West Limerick & North Cork
More than 11,000 customers in the region are without electricity this evening as a result of Storm Ophelia. ESB Networks says there are around 10,500 householders and...
Night 3 – Four Corners – Scotts Hotel Killarney
Night three of Four Corners, featuring Fuinneamh, Clare Horgan, Peter Njihia and special guest Tom Lucey.
Night 2 – Four Corners – The Olde Glenbeigh Hotel
Night two of Four Corners, featuring Colin Andrews, 'Celtic Vibe' and Jono Clifford.