Report shows traffic volumes nearing capacity at dangerous Killarney junction

A report has found that traffic volumes at a dangerous junction in Killarney is nearing capacity.

Cllr Brendan Cronin sought an update from Kerry County Council on improving the Lewis Road junction, which he described as lethal.

The local authority said a feasibility report on existing junctions was prepared for Transport Infrastructure Ireland showing traffic volumes on the route are nearing capacity which the council considers justifies intervention.

A further report is now being prepared on potential solutions to the current problems and will be presented to TII later this month or in early October.

This report will identify solutions and identify a preferred option for which the council will seek funding from TII to design and implement.

The council said Killarney Municipal District councillors will be consulted and kept up to date on progress in relation to the matter.