Report shows Kerry County Council improved environmental enforcement performance

A new report shows Kerry County Council has improved and now surpasses national standards when it comes to environmental enforcement performance.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published Local Authority Environmental Performance Assessment Reports for 2014 to 2016.

They show that in 2016, Kerry County Council’s overall grade was ‘excellent’.

The EPA says this indicates very good performance, with a number of areas of strength; it’s also above the national average assessment of ‘above target’.

Kerry County Council’s result in 2015 was ‘minimum’ and in 2014 was ‘below target’.