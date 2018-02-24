Report shows condition of roads in Kerry well above the national average

A report shows the condition of roads in Kerry is well above the national average.

The Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report, which is compiled by the National Oversight and Audit Commission, collates information from 31 local authorities nationwide.

It shows 41% of regional roads in Kerry received the highest score in the most recent audit of roads, which took place in 2016.

Guidelines issued by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport require all regional roads to be surveyed annually.

Regional roads in the county have the letter R before the road number to differentiate between other classes of road.

41% of regional roads in Kerry received a score of 9 or 10 in the Pavement Surface Condition Index, which indicates perfect road condition or minor bleeding of materials.

38% of regional roads in Kerry received a score 7 or 8, which means surface defects were present, however, they were still less than 30% of the road surface.

