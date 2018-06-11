Report that Revenue is investigating Airbnb hosts

It’s being reported that the Revenue Commissioners have launched an investigation into the income of Airbnb hosts.

The short term accommodation letting site warned Kerry hosts recently to declare their income from the business.

According to Airbnb, Kerry hosts earn on average 4 thousand euro annually.





The Irish Times is reporting that Revenue has written to Airbnb operators informing them that their tax affairs, between 2014 and 2016, are under investigation.

The Revenue Commissioners has denied there’s a probe.

However, tax advisors have told The Irish Times that clients who let rooms through the accommodation website have received letters from Revenue.