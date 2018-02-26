Report reveals a third in Listowel and Castleisland living in ‘deprived’ neighbourhoods

A new report launched today has revealed ‘significant challenges’ for north and east Kerry.

The NEWKD report, launched today by Minister of State Brendan Griffin, has found over a third living in Castleisland and Listowel live in neighbourhoods classified as deprived.

Over a quarter living in Tralee are also deemed to live in deprived areas.

The NEWKD report reveals 38.3% (1,852) in Listowel and 39% in Castleisland (988) live in neighbourhoods classified as being ‘deprived’ – the corresponding figure for Tralee is 26.7% (6,329).

The report highlights significant gaps, pinpointing areas of particular disadvantage, notably local authority estates and rural communities in the Listowel Municipal District.

Author of the report Dr Brendan O Keefe – Director of The Institute for Action Research – notes rural areas around Listowel where investment in public service provision has not kept pace with elsewhere.

The report also however identifies opportunities in respect of investment and the development of the social economy.

John Stack, Chair of NEWKD points to the area’s ‘strong community sector’ where many organisations and projects making valuable contributions towards enhancing people’s lives.