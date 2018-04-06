Report on options for Listry Bridge due in May

A report on new options for Listry Bridge is to be presented to members of Killarney Municipal District in May.

Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae sought an update on progress on a new bridge.

Her motion was supported by Cllr Brendan Cronin who again said the bridge is the bane of his life and needs to be replaced with a two-lane structure with footpaths on either side.

Calls for action to be taken on Listry Bridge have been made for years.

The council said a report on new options for Listry Bridge will be completed by the middle of this month and will be presented to councillors in May.