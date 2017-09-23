Report finds master of vessel, from which 12 tourists ‘tipped’ into Lough Leane, did not call for emergency services

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board has found the Master of a vessel – from which twelve tourists ‘tipped’ into Killarney’s Lough Leane last year – did not issue a mayday or call for the assistance of emergency services

On September 1st, 2016 at approximately 11.30am, PV Mary Ann of Dunloe, carrying twelve tourists and four bicycles, was making its way from Ross Castle to the Gap of Dunloe.

As the vessel approached Foilcoille Point on Lough Leane, conditions worsened with high winds and steep waves.

The vessel became swamped and passengers were ‘tipped’ into the water.

The report issued by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board found the voyage was undertaken in weather conditions not suitable for the operation of a ‘laden’ vessel and that passenger planning had not been carried out.

It found the vessel had insufficient space to prevent down-flooding and as a result the boat ‘swamped’ when weather conditions worsened.

In addition, no attempt was made to send a mayday alert or call for the assistance of the emergency services; rescue was effected by three other vessels which came to the craft’s aid.

All passengers and the crewmember were rescued with no serious injuries sustained.

The report found this to be ‘a serious marine casualty, which posed the threat of death or serious injury to persons’.

At the time of the incident the vessel held a P2 Passenger Boat Licence for the carriage of twelve passengers for domestic voyages in ‘smooth or partially smooth waters’.

The report also states the boat’s Master ‘did not hold the required Passenger Vessel Commercial Endorsement to act as Master of the vessel’.