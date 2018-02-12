Report on economic impact of tourism in Killarney being launched today

A study of the economic impact of tourism on Killarney, has found that the industry is worth over €400m to the town annually.

The report is due to be launched this morning.

The Killarney Tourism Economic Impact Review (TEIR 1) has been compiled by W2

Consulting, following four months of data gathering and analysis.

It was commissioned by Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and will detail the effect tourism has on Killarney.

It also shows that seasonality, and problems with the roads network, are issues that need to be tackled.

The report is being launched by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin at the Aghadoe Heights Hotel at 10 o’clock this morning.