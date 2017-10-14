Repairs carried out on historic Ó Ceárna homestead on Blasket Islands

Work on the Ó Ceárna household on the Blasket Islands is near completion.

The family homestead of Blasket Island native, the late Dr Mícheál Ó Ceárna, was damaged during severe winter storms two years ago.

This led Dr Mike’s son Michael Carney – a former police detective in Springfield, Massachusetts – to write to the Office of Public Works to ensure the home and its artefacts were not lost to the elements.

The restoration works have taken place to preserve the homestead for future generations; works have also taken place on the old schoolhouse on An Bhlascaoid Mhóir and the home of writer Tomás Ó Criomhthain has also been completed.

This week Michael Carney thanked Donnacha Ó Conchúir of Ionad an Bhlascaoid and the OPW for fulfilling their promise, expressing his gratitude on behalf of Carney/Kearney descendants on both sides of the Atlantic.