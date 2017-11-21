The repair and leasing scheme should be extended to rural towns and villages.

That’s according to Deputy Danny Healy-Rae who raised the issue in the Dáil.

Deputy Healy Rae says the repair and leasing scheme only operates where there is pressure for social housing.

However, he says most rural areas, towns and villages are practically dead and if the Government is serious about bringing people back to revitalise them, it will have to extend the repair and leasing scheme to apply to rural areas.

While speaking about housing, Deputy Healy-Rae said that more land in Killarney must be zoned residential.

He says there is a significant housing list, houses are scarce and that most of the land south of the town is prime amenity.

He told the Dáil that people have been waiting on a local area plan for Killarney for 12 to 18 months.

The Independent Deputy also spoke about the high percentage of people failing to meet the requirements of the tenant purchase scheme.

Deputy Healy-Rae says 80% of people applying for the scheme are being disallowed and that it is very unfair that pensioners who have lived in a house for 30 or 40 years are being denied the right to purchase it when they have the means.