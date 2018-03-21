Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in past year

Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in the past year.

That’s according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows that the average price paid is now €693 in Kerry.

This latest Rent Index for Quarter 4 2017 by the Residential Tenancies Board shows that between October and December rents on average in Kerry were €693.

This is up from €658 during the same three-month period in 2016, a 5.4% increase, which is among the lowest growth rates in the country.

Compared to quarter three 2017, rents during the past three months of the year were up by almost 1% (0.8%) in Kerry.

In the Killarney Municipal District, the average rent is €746.51; it’s €672.82 in Tralee, €648.08 in the South and West Kerry MD, and €595.44 in the Listowel electoral area.