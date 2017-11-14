Rents in Kerry rise over 10% in a year

Rents in Kerry have risen by an average of over ten-and-a-half percent in the past year.

That’s according to figures released this morning from property website Daft.ie for the third quarter of 2017.

This latest research by Daft.ie shows that the average rent in Kerry now stands at €728; an increase of 10.6% when compared to the same period in 2016.

It also marks a 3% rise on the second quarter of this year and a jump of a third compared to when rents were at their lowest level.

The majority of property types in Kerry see an increase in rent apart from five-bedroom houses, which see a modest drop (0.4%) to €759.

Average rents for one bed apartments increased 12% to €492, there was an almost 11% rise in rents for two-bed houses to €572 and a jump of 10% sees rents for three-bedroom houses stand at €686.

There was a similar increase recorded for four-bed houses where the average rental tag stands at €746.

Nationally, rents are up over 11 percent.

They’re now an average 12-hundred Euro a month, according to Daft.

But it’s worst in Dublin where renters pay over 17-hundred.