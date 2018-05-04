Rents in Kerry on average 11.9 percent higher in first three months of 2018

Rents in Kerry were on average 11.9 per cent higher in the first three months of 2018, than a year previously.
That’s according to the latest figures from property website daft.ie.
The average advertised rent in the county is now €758, up 38 per cent from its lowest point.
Meanwhile rents nationwide have hit record highs again.
The average monthly rent is €1,261, according to the Daft report.
That’s up 11 and a half per cent in the first three months of the year.
Monthly rents are €232 more than they were in 2008.