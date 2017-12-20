Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in past year

Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in the past year.

That’s according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows that the average price paid is now €702 in Kerry.

This latest Rent Index for Quarter 3 2017 by the Residential Tenancies Board shows that between July and September rents on average in Kerry were €702.

This is up from €674 during the same three-month period last year, a 4.2% increase, which is among the lowest growth rates in the country.

In the Killarney Municipal District, the average rent is €754.39; it’s €692.62 in Tralee, €656.49 in the South and West Kerry MD, and €606.86 in the Listowel electoral area.

Compared to quarter two 2017, rents were up 1.2% in the last three months in Kerry.