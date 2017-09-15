Removal of Informed Parents’ Group HPV signs from Killarney – September 14th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Treasa Murphy speaks to Aengus O’Leary from Gneeveguilla of the Informed Parents’ Group about the signs, questioning the HPV vaccine, whose removal was requested by Kerry County Council. Aengus says permission had been given by the Council to erect the signs in the first place.

