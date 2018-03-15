Dr Joe Walsh is the Head of the School of STEM at IT Tralee. He tells Jerry why the physicist and author of ‘A Brief History of Time’ was so important.
Case involving planning for ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry conceded by An Bórd Pleanala
A case involving planning permission for a ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry has been conceded by An Bórd Pleanala. An Bórd is now awaiting the...
Kerry company Wazp in Google’s Adopt a Startup Programme
Tralee-based 3D printing company Wazp has made it into Google's Adopt a Startup Programme. Thirty start-ups will undergo an intensive 12-week mentoring programme by Google...
Business Centre Manager sought for Sneem Digital Hub
A business centre manager is being sought for the Sneem Digital Hub. The hub was formed to create digital employment opportunities in the region. A similar...
Remembering Stephen Hawking – March 14th, 2018
A Problem Shared – March 14th, 2018
Val and Tony join Jerry every week to give their thoughts on listeners’ issues. This week, a listener is tormented by the savage death...
Dog Owners Behaving Very Badly – March 14th, 2018
Cllr Sam Locke says he doesn’t want owners of greyhounds to walk them in green areas within housing estates due to what he claims...