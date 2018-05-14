Relax and unwind in the magical Cloghane Brandon for the Wild Atlantic Wellness Weekend. For more information on this action packed weekend call 0667138137 or follow us on Facebook
UFC star ‘blown away’ by resilience and courage of Killarney teenager
UFC star Conor MacGregor has said he’s been ‘blown away’ by the courage of a Killarney teenager. 16-year-old Ian O’Connell from Pinewood Estate has been...
Motorists and road-users advised of week-long surfacing works on N22 in Farranfore
Motorists and road users are advised that surfacing works will be carried out this week on the N22 in Farranfore starting tomorrow (May 14th)...
Lithuanian Ambassador visits Kerry
Lithuanian Ambassador to Ireland, Egidijus Meilũnas, visited Kerry yesterday. During his visit Ambassador Meilũnas met with Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, John Sheahan, and...
The Apprentice Chef
Natalia Lean from Rathmore was recently crowned the 2017/2018 Apprentice Chef Programme in the ITT. Deirdre spoke to her about her experience of the...
New Parkrun announced for Kerry
A new parkrun has been announced in Kerry and it will take place on Inch Beach. It will be Ireland's first ever park run...
Having no friends
A concerned mother got in touch with the show expressing her worry that her son has no friends. Is this a common problem among...