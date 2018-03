10 thousand cyclists are expected to pedal 175 kilometres for this summer’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

It’ll take place on the 7th of July, but registration opens today.

It sets off from Killarney and heads out west, before turning back towards Sneem, into Kenmare, over the Molls Gap and back into Killarney.

Chairperson of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Tony Daly describes who can take part: