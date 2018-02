Registration is to open next week for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, which is celebrating 35 years in existence.

It’s Irelands largest one-day charity fundraising event, and this year will take place on the 7th of July.

Registration for the cycle will open on Saturday week, the 10th of March, and 10,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the 175 km cycle.

Funds will be raised for 14 main beneficiary charities, as well as 30 additional charities.