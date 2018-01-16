Regional final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition in Tralee this evening

Twelve business people are taking part in the Mid West regional final of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition this evening.

Three each from Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary will fight for regional titles, and the chance to go through to the national finals.

The three Kerry entrepreneurs taking part are Rob Durran of Tralee-based fraud protection company, Xintec; Niall Harty of Origin Bars, based in Firies; and Caroline Birch, from Castlegregory, with her start-up, Wild Adventure Way.

Minister of State Pat Breen, who has special responsibility for a number of areas including Trade, Employment, and Business, will attend this evening’s regional final in the Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee.