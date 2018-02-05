Refurbishment of Killarney Cultural Centre approved

At a recent monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, members discussed the proposed works, which include renovating the current building on East Avenue Road, Killarney.

The refurbishment of the Killarney Cultural Centre has been approved.

The works will cost a total of €240,000, with half coming through grants funding.

The proposed works on the Cultural Centre will include a re-design of the front façade, extension of the rear corridor, alterations to the existing internal layout and the installation of a new roof.Site works around the building on East Avenue will also be included in the works.

However, some issues were raised by councillors at today’s meeting: questions were asked about the exact funding stream used, and if it will affect potential redevelopments of Aras Phadraig.

In response, Kerry County Council says a grant of €120,000 has been received from the Arts Council for the project, however, if it’s not spent, it will have to be returned.

The council adds it will not affect any potential development in Aras Phadraig.

The proposed works were approved, and it’s envisioned the building will be closed from March until June to facilitate the refurbishments.

Despite this, Councillor Donal Grady urged the council to complete works in Aras Phadraig before commencing with any works in the Cultural Centre.