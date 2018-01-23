Referral on proposed Shannon LNG changes made to An Bord Pleanala

A referral has been made to An Bord Pleanala by a group on proposed changes to planning permission granted to the Shannon LNG project.

An application is currently before the board relating to the planning permission.

Permission was granted in March 2008 subject to 40 conditions to Shannon LNG for a 500 million euro liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank; however the project has been beset by delays.

The Supreme Court is currently considering whether tariffs for gas interconnectors will be levied on the developer.

A buyer is currently being sought by PwC to takeover and fund the project.

Shannon LNG have applied to An Bord Pleanala to alter a condition of planning relating to the ten-year period for the completion of the extensive development.

A decision will be made by February 5th next.

Safety Before LNG has now made a referral to the planning appeals board on whether this extension and what it describes as the “complete abandonment” of the project are material changes or are development or exempted development.