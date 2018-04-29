Referees Not Fully Understood By Spectators And Officials Says Hurling Tutor

A number of players, referees, teams, chairpersons, secretaries and delegates attended a Hurling Rules and Information Seminar last week at Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

The shortage in hurling referees was among the topics discussed while Hurling tutor, Pat Moore from Waterford made a presentation to the delegates.

He told John Drummey that his role is to ensure that everyone understands how the game should be interpreted.

Kerry is crying out for hurling referees to stay involved in the sport long enough to officiate into the future.

While there has been no difficulty recruiting new referees, keeping them involved continues to be a major problem.

At present, Kerry only has eight senior hurling referees, four of whom come from the Ballyduff club.

Referees Administrator for Kerry, Pat Sheehy, spoke to John Drummey before last Thursday evening’s hurling rules and information seminar at Ballyroe Heights Hotel.