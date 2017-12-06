Reen’s Rathmore named Peugeot Dealers of the Year 2017

Reen’s Rathmore have been named Peugeot Dealers of the Year 2017.

The main Peugeot dealers for the county took the accolade at a recent ceremony in Powerscourt Hotel, Wicklow.

The family run business, which was set up in 1987, previously won the award in 2006 and 2015.

Managing Director at Gowan Distributors Limited, Peugeot Importers in Ireland, Des Cannon says Reen’s Rathmore have delivered the highest year on year sales increase across the Peugeot range in 2017.

He adds every member of the team has repeatedly demonstrated incredible energy, drive and excellence in customer service, and they’re clear winners of this year’s title.