Met Éireann has issued a RED wind warning for Kerry this Monday.

Red weather warnings are also in place for Cork, Clare, Galway and Mayo with an orange warning issued for the rest of the country.

The the end of Hurricane Ophelia is due to hit Irish shores on Monday.

It’s advising people to keep an eye on the forecast as the storm is still a good distance out in the Atlantic.

Meteorologist Joan Blackburn says we still need to be prepared:

You can track Hurricane Ophelia [HERE]