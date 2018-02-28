Red weather alert issued for Kerry with blizzard conditions forecast

Met Éireann has issued a status red snow and ice warning for Munster and Leinster from tomorrow afternoon until Friday.

All schools in Leinster and Munster are to close tomorrow and Friday.

The National Emergency Coordination Group has been meeting again today to discuss the cold weather.

Many people in Leinster was taken by surprise this morning as they woke up to a thicker blanket of snow than they were prepared for.

An orange snow ice warning had been in place but this was upgraded to red for five counties in the early hours of this morning.

Schools across the province decided not to open, while there was major disruption for commuters both on public transport and on the roads.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met for the third time today to discuss how to deal with the situation.

The weather is due to get worse tomorrow, with storm Emma moving from the south and expected to bring a blizzard.

A red snow-ice warning has now been issued for tomorrow afternoon until Friday, with the advice to avoid unnecessary travel