Red Setter dog missing from Coolcorcoran, Kilcummin Killarney.

Red Setter dog has been missing since Saturday afternoon, March, 24th from the Coolcorcoran, Kilcummin/Killarney area. Dog is very timid. Red in colour with a white chest answers to the name “Millie” Tel 087 9221248
Kerry receives additional €75,000 for flood defence works
Kerry has received an additional €75,000 for flood defence works. Following on from the announcement of €600,000 to two projects in the county during the...
Listowel student wins UL scholarship
A Listowel student has won a scholarship from the University of Limerick. Joseph Greaney a Bachelor of Science in Computer Games Development student was among...
Planning permission sought for Tralee skate park
A planning application has been made for a skate park in Tralee. Tralee Skate Park Community Group have applied to Kerry County Council to develop...
Meeting on future of Tralee Court House – March 23rd, 2018
A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress--what they believe--is the importance of keeping court services in the centre...
A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018
A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched - the plan covers everything from efforts...
Downgraded status on the cards for University Hospital Kerry? – March 23rd, 2018
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says UHK’s status as Grade III hospital could be at risk if staff positions aren’t filled http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/john_brassil.mp3