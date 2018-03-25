Red Setter dog missing from Coolcorcoran, Kilcummin Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Red Setter dog has been missing since Saturday afternoon, March, 24th from the Coolcorcoran, Kilcummin/Killarney area. Dog is very timid. Red in colour with a white chest  answers to the name “Millie”  Tel 087 9221248

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR