Recruitment drive in the National Park and Wildlife Service to continue

A Recruitment drive in the National Park and Wildlife Service is to continue.

TD Michael Healy-Rae had asked, through a Dáíl question, for information relating to recruitment in national parks.

Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Heather Humphreys says there has been significant recruitment in recent months, and this trend is set to continue.

She adds efforts are ongoing to fill vacant posts in Kerry, including positions at Killarney House.

The Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht have filled 17 permanent and 61 seasonal posts across the country so far this year.