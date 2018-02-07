Recruitment begins for staffing of additional beds at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit

Recruitment has started to allow the opening of an additional eight beds in the Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

This recruitment campaign follows acceptance by the INMO of management proposals on staffing at the unit.

Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, Fianna Fail TD John Brassil, Independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Danny Healy-Rae, Fianna Fail Senator Mark Daly have welcomed the development.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has been engaging with the INMO for some time, and say the agreed staffing levels will provide a very high standard of care at the Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

SIPTU have already accepted the proposed rosters for Health Care Assistants.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is now proceeding to recruit staff to open the beds as soon as possible.

They say recruitment can prove challenging, and for that reason they’ll be carrying out an extensive campaign.

The beds will open on a phased basis, and this will be dependent on a successful recruitment campaign.

The unoccupied rooms are fully furnished and ready to be occupied, and all beds at the unit have been inspected by and registered with HIQA.