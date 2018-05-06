Recovery Haven to provide counselling for women affected by CervicalCheck scandal

Recovery Haven Cancer Support House in Tralee is to provide counselling for women directly affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

The Irish Cancer Society has announced emergency funding so that women can have free counselling in their own community.

Funds are being made available for an additional 500 counselling sessions in a total of 25 Irish Cancer Society-affiliated support centres, including Recovery Haven.

Anyone with concerns about cervical cancer – be they going through the illness, or if they are a family member or friend of a cervical cancer patient – can receive confidential advice and support by contacting the Irish Cancer Society’s Freephone Cancer Nurseline on 1800 200 700 (lines open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm).

CervicalCheck Helpline: 1800 45 45 55