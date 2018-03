March is Lymphoedema awareness month and Recovery Haven Kerry will be hosting a free talk on ‘Lymphoedema- awareness & management’ on this Wednesday 21st March. Our speakers are physiotherapists Keira O’Brien, Mary Hickey from UHK and Melissa Hegarty Bons Secour. The talk takes place at 7.00pm in our centre in Tralee. For further information contact Siobhan 066-7192122.