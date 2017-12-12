Recovery Haven Kerry will hold its Killorglin Community Outreach service this Thursday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Recovery Haven Kerry will hold its Killorglin Community Outreach service this Thursday 10am to 2pm at Killorglin Community Day Care Centre. Yoga, dance and art therapy along with drop in support services available. Contact Siobhan on 066 7192122.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR