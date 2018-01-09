Recovery Haven Kerry will hold it’s Killorglin Community Outreach service this Thursday 10am to 2pm at Killorglin Community Day Care Centre

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Recovery Haven Kerry will hold it’s Killorglin Community Outreach service this Thursday 10am to 2pm at Killorglin Community Day Care Centre. Yoga @10.30am, art therapy  from 10am and mindfulness class at 12pm. Our drop in support services also available so please call in. Contact Siobhan on 066 7192122.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR