Recovery Haven Fundraising Dance at the Earl of Desmond Hotel on March 27th

Recovery Haven 9th annual Fundraising Dance takes place at the Earl of Desmond Hotel  on Tuesday March 27th at 9pm. Music by Patrick O’Sullivan and PJ Murrihy.  Admission €10.  Always a great night.

