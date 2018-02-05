Recovery Haven Community Outreach Service – Killorglin

Recovery Haven Community Outreach service takes place in the community care centre Killorglin the second Thursday each month. Our community service of drop in support, yoga, art therapy and mindfulness will take place this Thursday 10-2pm. This Wednesday at 7.30pm we will hold an open evening in Killorglin for the public, all welcome!
Met Eireann issues two weather warnings
Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings - with snowfall expected to hit several parts of the country. A snow-ice warning comes into effect from...
Cllr renews call for Farranfore bus shelters
A Kerry County Councillor has renewed calls for bus shelters to be erected in Farranfore. Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin says we cannot continuously have people...
Refurbishment of Killarney Cultural Centre approved
The refurbishment of the Killarney Cultural Centre has been approved. At a recent monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, members discussed the proposed works,...
Yoga
Ails O'Connor of Dingle Yoga studio spoke to Marian O'Flaherty about her recovery from a car accident and overcoming bulimia
Nutritional Advice
Anne Darcy talks about the brain
Late night Nightclubs
Should nightclubs be allowed to stay open later into the night? Diarmuid Kearney went out on the streets of Tralee to find out what...