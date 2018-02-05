Recovery Haven Community Outreach Service – Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Recovery Haven Community Outreach service takes place in the community care centre Killorglin the second Thursday each month.  Our community service of drop in support, yoga, art therapy and mindfulness will take place this Thursday 10-2pm. This Wednesday at 7.30pm we will hold an open evening in Killorglin for the public, all welcome!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR