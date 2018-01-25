Record numbers used Kerry-Dublin train route last year

The number of passengers travelling by train between Kerry and Dublin reached an all-time high in 2017.

That’s according to new figures released by Iarnróid Éireann, which says it intends to continue to invest on improving the line.

A total of 619,000 passenger journeys were recorded on the Dublin to Kerry rail line last year, the highest figures ever recorded on the route.

This represents a 4.1 percent increase on the previous year.

Nationally, the number of passengers using trains in 2017 grew to 45.5 million – a return to pre-recession figures.

Iarnróid Éireann Chief Executive David Franks says an improved economy, great numbers of people in employment and record tourist numbers all contributed to the increase in passengers travelling by rail.

He says that during this year, Irish Rail will continue to invest in improving the Dublin/Kerry line, with a view to further reducing journey times.