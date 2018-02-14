Record high numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today

A record high number of patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 35 people on trolleys in Tralee – the highest number ever recorded there.

The hospital says both the emergency department and hospital itself are extremely busy, and are asking the public to keep the ED free for the patients who need it most.

INMO figures show there are 35 people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today – the highest number ever recorded there; there were 22 on trolleys in Tralee yesterday, and 19 on Monday.

Nationally today 623 people are waiting for a bed in emergency departments and on wards.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country with 58 people in need of a bed, while there are 55 at University Hospital Limerick.

UHK has today issued a statement saying its Emergency Department and hospital are very busy.

Management says they’ve admitted a lot of seriously ill patients, many of whom remain in the ED, awaiting a bed.

They’re asking people to think about all care and treatment options, and to keep the Emergency Department for the patients who most need it.

They say many patients with a less serious illness can be treated by a GP, or referred by a GP to an Assessment Unit.