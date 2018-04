A record 6,000 people took part in this year’s Kerry County Clean-Up.

Thousands of bags of litter were collected from roadsides and in towns and villages during the seventh running of the event organised by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council.

Cathaoirleach of the council Cllr John Sheahan was among the volunteers and has thanked all those who took part.

Cllr Sheahan said it would be great to harness the community spirit shown by getting more people involved in local Tidy Towns groups.