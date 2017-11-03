Recipients of Tralee Business People Awards announced

The recipients of the Tralee Business People Awards for the months of July to December have been announced.

Tralee Chamber Alliance says each of the individuals were recognised for their extraordinary commitment to their customers and the town of Tralee through their business and working lives.

Pádraig McGillicuddy is the July winner; he’s the proprietor of Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa, and took over the family-run hotel in 2002.

The August recipient is Anthony O’Gara, the Managing Director of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

September’s award went to Consultant Obstetrician / Gynaecologist, Dr Mary McCaffrey she’s worked in Kerry since 1998, and also opened the Scotia Clinic, a private clinic in 2002.

Managing Director of The HR Suite, Caroline McEnery is the October award winner; she’s also a member of the Low Pay Commission, and an adjudicator in the Work Place Relations Commission.

Peter Harty of CH Tralee is the November recipient; he and his sister Claire run the successful business originally set up by their parents in 1967.

Managing Director of the Garvey Group, Kevin McCarthy is the December winner.