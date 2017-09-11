Deirdre spoke to author Shelia O’Flanagan who is also an ambassador for the National Adult Literacy Agency to decuss a recent survey which shows a decline in levels of literacy.
Kerry County Council to seek to increase Local Property Tax
Kerry County Council is seeking an increase in the Local Property Tax rate in its upcoming budget. The issue was raised by several councillors at...
Garda appeal for witnesses to Tralee assault
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Tralee in which a man sustained facial injuries. It's understood two men were involved in an...
Garda whistleblower wants to see more officers follow Noirin O’Sullivan
The Garda Commissioner has retired, leaving questions over the future of the force. Noirin O'Sullivan stepped aside yesterday, saying the core of her job is...
Should men be banned from womans underwear departments?
A lsitener in her 20's, whos voice was changed by request for her privacy, had an unpleasent experience recently while buying lingerie. So, should...
Cooking with Mark – September
This month, chef Mark Doe answered any general cooking/Bakeing questions you may have had. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Cooking.mp3
Recent survey which shows a decline in levels of literacy
Deirdre spoke to author Shelia O'Flanagan who is also an ambassador for the National Adult Literacy Agency to decuss a recent survey which shows...