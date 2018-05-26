Reaction to Repeal: Kerry Senator says repeal was all about the health and rights of women

Kerry Senator Ned O’Sullivan says repeal of the 8th Amendment was all about the health and rights of women.

The Fianna Fáil senator advocated a Yes vote ahead of the referendum.

Senator O’Sullivan was on the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment, and he says the process helped him to become more engaged with the question of repeal.





Senator O’Sullivan also says he’s proud of the party, and especially Michael Martin.

The Fianna Fáil leader allowed party members a free vote ahead of the referendum.