Reaction to referendum result – May 28th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Jerry got reaction to the result of Friday’s Referendum from Convenor of Kerry Together for Yes, Paula Dennan; Chair of Kerry Right to Life, John Joe Culloty; Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil; Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris; Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae; and Minister of State Brendan Griffin.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR