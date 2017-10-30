Reaction To An Ghaeltacht’s Intermediate Win

Dara O’Cinneide says both sides committed to attack in the closing stages of the Castleisland Mart County Intermediate Club Football final.

An Ghaeltacht overcame Templenoe in the decider by one point, having led by three at half time.

The former All-Ireland winning captain says both teams trusted their players in the final minutes.

An Ghaeltacht goalkeeper Tomas Mac An tSaoir says the game could have gone either way in the end.

The netminder was called into action throughout, especially in the final minutes.

Mac An tSaoir says a final effort from Templenoe’s Stephen O’Sullivan was denied by a subtle touch.