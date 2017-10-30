Reaction From Dr Crokes’ Munster Club Championship Victory

Harry O’Neill says Dr Crokes were expecting the tough battle they got against Clonmel Commercials.

The selector says his side were labored in the first half of the Munster Club Championship clash, however, the game opened up considerably in the second half.

The Kerry County Champions, who were down 2 points at half time, won by 6 in the end, despite going down to 14 men after Alan O’Sullivan’s sending off.

O’Neill says his side were sluggish in the opening period.

The Clonmel Commercials manager says Dr Crokes showed an experience that only All-Ireland winners possess.

Charlie McKeever says his side were in control in the first half of the Munster Club Championship clash, however, the game opened up considerably in the second half.

The Tipperary County Champions, who were up 2 points at half time, lost by 6 in the end.

McKeever says Dr Crokes changed their style in the second half.