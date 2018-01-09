Re-development of old Dingle hospital site to cost millions

The re-development of the old Dingle hospital will likely cost millions.

The Dingle Hub proposal for the project outlined that, while it’s difficult to quantify, ‘the cost but is likely to be a number of million euro’.

Under the proposal the process is expected to take up to three years to get approval.

The proposal states, because of the significance of the project, both locally and nationally, the re-development should be seen as a national project and supported at Government level.

If the Minister for Health and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform are agreeable to transferring the building and site to Udaras na Gaeltachta and to provide support to the overall project, the process can then get underway.

Throughout that process, various options for funding and governance will be explored and a final set of proposals will be completed.

Realistically, this process would be likely to take approximately two to three years to get to the stage that there is a Master Plan and Business Plan which have approval.

That would then be followed by the development and construction of various projects within the Master Plan, which would take a further two to three years.