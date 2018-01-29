R&D programme to develop intelligent technology for dairy farming launched at Dairymaster

A major research and development programme – which could revolutionise the future of dairy farming – is being launched today at Dairymaster.

The R&D programme is to develop intelligent autonomous system technology for dairy farming.

Internet of Things technology – the method in which machines communicate with each other electronically – is also being developed at Dairymaster headquarters in Causeway.

Dairymaster CEO, Professor Edmond Harty and President of IT Tralee Dr Oliver Murphy launched the programme earlier.