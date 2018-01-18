Rathmore’s Marian Players – January 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Joe McGill’s guests on In Conversation this week are members of Rathmore’s Marian Players. The group, who stage an annual pantomime in Rathmore, raised over €262,000 for the Kerry Parents and Friends Association over the past 30 years.

