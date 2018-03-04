Rathmore woman hoping for Oscar glory

A Rathmore woman is part of the creative team behind one of the movies nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Sandra Hickey from Knocknaloman was the only artist from the Republic of Ireland to be chosen as part of the painting animation team for ‘Loving Vincent’.

The movie about Vincent Van Gogh is the world’s first hand-painted film.

Its stars include Saoirse Ronan and Chris O’Dowd.

Sandra describes how the film’s 125 artists had to create tens of thousands of hand-painted frames.